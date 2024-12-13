Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Position Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Victory Capital worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.1% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,798,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 282.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 32,079 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,755,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 54.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $73.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

