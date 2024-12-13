Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMEO. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in Vimeo by 124.9% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,731,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735,044 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vimeo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,388,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,292,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after buying an additional 808,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vimeo by 27.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,612,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,207,000 after acquiring an additional 987,923 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vimeo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Vimeo had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Vimeo from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Vimeo Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

