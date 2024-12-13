Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VIRT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.24%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.