Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $264.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $242.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.46. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.42 and a 12 month high of $263.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

