Walleye Capital LLC Has $103,000 Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,596 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 2,939,456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,988,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after buying an additional 1,834,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 100,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.
Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 2.2 %
NYSE:YMM opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $12.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YMM
Full Truck Alliance Profile
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Full Truck Alliance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.