Walleye Capital LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 223.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 176,114 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FULC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

