Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.08.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SUI

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $123.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities has a 1-year low of $110.98 and a 1-year high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $939.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $1,564,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 31.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 36.9% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 84.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.