WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in WesBanco were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in WesBanco by 2,061.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,712,000 after purchasing an additional 142,597 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $428,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Stock Down 1.3 %

WSBC stock opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WesBanco news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

View Our Latest Report on WSBC

WesBanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.