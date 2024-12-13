WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,990 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.18% of WesBanco worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 27.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 64.0% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 31.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 14,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.84. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $243.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WesBanco

In other news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $39,228.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,508.79. This trade represents a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

