Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Position Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Insider Activity at Wolverine World Wide

In other news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $131,156.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,390.78. This trade represents a 35.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy M. Klimek sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $529,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,652.66. The trade was a 54.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,920 shares of company stock worth $866,240. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

