World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 63.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $117.23 on Friday. World Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $149.31. The stock has a market cap of $674.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 19.53 and a current ratio of 19.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on WRLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $62,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,591. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Profile

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.