Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Trading Up 0.2 %

YZCAY opened at $12.06 on Friday. Yankuang Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01.

Get Yankuang Energy Group alerts:

Yankuang Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.3264 dividend. This is a positive change from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yankuang Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yankuang Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.