1,057 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,046,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,305,000 after purchasing an additional 38,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,822,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,771,000 after buying an additional 77,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,694,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $959,880,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $425.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $266.58 and a one year high of $439.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $405.04 and its 200-day moving average is $382.11.

Casey's General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.56. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,761.11. The trade was a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. This trade represents a 11.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.45.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

