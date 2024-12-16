113,091 Shares in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,915,000.

Separately, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,865,000.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DXIV opened at $49.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.99. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

