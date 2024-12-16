133,368 Shares in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 133,368 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,000. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.46% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 222.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69.1% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 4,038.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $55.41 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.81 per share, for a total transaction of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. This trade represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Happe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,876,110.56. This represents a 0.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.