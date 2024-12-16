13,862 Shares in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 10.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 21,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.5 %

NR opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $669.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Newpark Resources

(Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.