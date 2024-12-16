14,169 Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.34% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PINK. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at $267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Simplify Health Care ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of PINK opened at $30.35 on Monday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $126.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.79.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

