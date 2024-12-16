14,447 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 158.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MDU. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.51. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

