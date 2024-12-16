1,985 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Acquired by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 36.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. The trade was a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.22. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.22 and a 200-day moving average of $100.61.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

