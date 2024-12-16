2,093 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $206,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $350,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 63.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 51.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DORM. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $137.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 8,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.34, for a total transaction of $1,140,497.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,404.68. The trade was a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,756 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

