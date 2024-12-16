3,100 Shares in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 294.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $284,501,000 after buying an additional 1,630,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glaukos by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $254,626,000 after acquiring an additional 98,109 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,932,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.2% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 217,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,388,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

GKOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $288,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,707.36. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $138.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.05. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

