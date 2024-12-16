3,266 Shares in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,486,000. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $94.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $75.77 and a 52-week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

