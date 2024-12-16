34,340 Shares in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Rumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In related news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,714,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,625,745.88. This represents a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 169,988 shares of company stock valued at $986,517 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

RUM opened at $8.30 on Monday. Rumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

