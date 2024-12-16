35,000 Shares in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iLearningEngines by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,929 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines in the second quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iLearningEngines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AILE opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for learning automation. The company’s AI learning and engagement platform offers a cloud-based, mobile, offline, and multimedia capabilities that is used to deliver personalized learning and engagement modules. Its platform includes Learning Experience Platform, that addresses the corporate learning market; and Information Intelligence Platform which addresses the information management, analytics, and automation markets.

