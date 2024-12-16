36,951 Shares in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EYE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,479,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,023 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of National Vision by 85.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,761,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 812,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 656,656 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 593,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth $2,858,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $11.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.54 million, a P/E ratio of -57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

