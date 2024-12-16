7,557 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 17.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 377,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,915,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WNS by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 347,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 11.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,616 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WNS shares. Citigroup set a $55.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

WNS Price Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $48.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.31. WNS has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $72.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.21. WNS had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.66 million. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

