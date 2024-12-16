8,686 Shares in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Bought by Wolverine Trading LLC

Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.05% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 45,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $597,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 1,270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 149,832 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,035,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181,289 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Enhanced Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HIGH opened at $23.68 on Monday. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $24.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.