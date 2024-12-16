9,472 Shares in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

AMRK opened at $28.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,888. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. This represents a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,996. 48.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.