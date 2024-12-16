965 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $90.96 and a one year high of $126.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.91.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

