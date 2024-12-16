Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.21% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the second quarter worth $355,000.

NYSEARCA:PALL opened at $87.33 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.52 and a fifty-two week high of $114.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.23.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

