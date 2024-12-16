ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,236 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ADT were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of ADT by 0.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,226 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in ADT by 10.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ADT by 12.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,674 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ADT by 19.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ADT by 46.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,577 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ADT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADT from $8.20 to $9.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ADT from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. ADT had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.91%.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.