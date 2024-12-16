Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.07% of Adtalem Global Education worth $115,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 60.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth about $159,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.7 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $92.93.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATGE shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. This trade represents a 25.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

