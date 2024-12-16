Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) COO Sells $27,596,000.00 in Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) COO Michael Linford sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $27,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,893,125.80. This represents a 82.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Affirm Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $72.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 12.60, a current ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 3.66.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Affirm from $56.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 200.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

