Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $11,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 798,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,610,000 after buying an additional 185,376 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 69,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMR. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $228.71 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average is $252.47. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.31). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $671.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

