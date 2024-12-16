Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.36% of Amkor Technology worth $102,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 4.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

