Andrew Polovin Sells 51,504 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Tempus AI Price Performance
NASDAQ:TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tempus AI
Tempus AI Company Profile
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tempus AI
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.