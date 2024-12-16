Andrew Polovin Sells 51,504 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $41.00 on Monday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

