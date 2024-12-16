Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 1.51. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

