ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.09% of ArcBest worth $103,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 1.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ArcBest by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $108.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ArcBest from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ArcBest from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.60, for a total value of $1,259,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,150.60. This trade represents a 67.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $428,649.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,407.50. The trade was a 14.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

