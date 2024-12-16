Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Archer Aviation by 13.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Deborah Diaz bought 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,522.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,667.28. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 438,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,668.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,170,360 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,032.40. This trade represents a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 776,791 shares of company stock valued at $5,139,699 and have sold 1,571,386 shares valued at $9,236,577. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 3.19.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

