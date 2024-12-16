Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Sells $2,586,557.12 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 14,357 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $2,586,557.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 233,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,015,834.24. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Berry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Ryan Berry sold 5,443 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $980,502.02.

On Monday, November 11th, Ryan Berry sold 1,671 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $292,425.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Ryan Berry sold 18,329 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $3,210,874.22.

On Thursday, October 17th, Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00.

On Friday, October 4th, Ryan Berry sold 20,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $3,201,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total transaction of $1,930,000.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $182.45 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $112.83 and a 12-month high of $185.06. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.12 and a 200 day moving average of $152.76.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,678,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,830,000 after buying an additional 18,773 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

