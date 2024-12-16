Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $2,211,133.60 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $2,211,133.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,376 shares in the company, valued at $26,533,603.20. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.79, for a total transaction of $2,215,822.92.

On Friday, November 29th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.32, for a total transaction of $2,100,815.36.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.73, for a total transaction of $2,080,230.04.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,082.12.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $1,782,974.84.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $1,770,178.56.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $1,530,466.88.

On Monday, October 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.64, for a total transaction of $1,499,310.72.

On Friday, October 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.75, for a total transaction of $1,508,133.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,674.88.

Atlassian Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.65 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $287.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $1,588,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 590.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 321,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 245,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.