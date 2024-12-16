Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,428 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 4,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $38,415.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,591.08. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUPH stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.