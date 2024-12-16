Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director William Darryl White Sells 11,376 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE BMO opened at C$141.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$109.02 and a twelve month high of C$147.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$127.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cormark dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$129.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$134.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$131.33.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

