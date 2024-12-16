Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Director William Darryl White Sells 11,376 Shares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) Director William Darryl White sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.79, for a total value of C$1,601,592.91.
Bank of Montreal Trading Down 0.2 %
TSE BMO opened at C$141.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$109.02 and a twelve month high of C$147.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$122.12.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.