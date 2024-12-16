Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Down 20.4% in November

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BSL opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $14.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth about $835,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,882 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

