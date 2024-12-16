Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,294 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 21.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 249,113 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 56.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 47.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 491,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 158,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $165.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

