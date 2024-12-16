Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 3,881 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 114.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 5,590.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 105.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 89.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KMPR opened at $67.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.86%. Kemper’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kemper

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.