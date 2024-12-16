Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 4,133 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in LivaNova by 97.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LivaNova by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in LivaNova by 18.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 29.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 53,718 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $43.15 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 122.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This trade represents a 14.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LivaNova

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.