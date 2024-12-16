Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,178 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687,924 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,528,000 after purchasing an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after purchasing an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,496,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,668,000 after purchasing an additional 232,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

