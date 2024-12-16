Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells $6,159,075.50 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 24,845 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.90, for a total transaction of $6,159,075.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,440,089.10. This trade represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $248.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24,825.00 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day moving average of $169.36. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carvana from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,531,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 581,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,888,000 after buying an additional 323,153 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $786,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

