Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,075 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.45. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.79. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cassava Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cassava Sciences news, CFO Eric Schoen sold 59,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $230,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,390. This represents a 83.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cassava Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.